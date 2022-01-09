Georgia football-Alabama: Game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2022 National Championship Game (January 10, 2022)

The Georgia Bulldogs will play for the 2022 National Championship on Jan. 10 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Below you can find game time, TV channel, odds and information for how to watch online. The two teams convincingly won their College Football Playoff semifinals, with Georgia beating Michigan 34-11 and Alabama easily getting past Cincinnati 27-6. These two teams met in the 2018 National Championship game, with Alabama winning 26-23. Georgia football-Alabama Game time for 2022 National Championship Game The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for 2022 National Championship Game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will commentate on the game. Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch, stream 2022 National Championship Game The Georgia football-Alabama game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link. Georgia football-Alabama odds, points spread for 2022 National Championship Game Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The Bulldogs were favorites against Alabama earlier this year when it lost to the Crimson Tide. The over/under for the game is 52. Georgia is 9-5 against the spread on the season. What Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said about the 2022 National Championship Game

On how he has changed since the 2018 National Championship Game: I don’t know. I don’t know how much I’ve changed it’s hard to take a snapshot. I don’t remember much about 2017 anymore. It’s amazing how fast these years go by and time goes by. I think I’ve got a staff of great coaches and I’ve got an organization that’s full of good leaders. And trust in those people maybe more now than in 2017 when I felt like I needed to micromanage and be over the top of everything. Probably now a little more comfortable delegating things out and trusting people to do their jobs and maybe imparting a little bit of their personality into their parts of the organization. And letting them grow within that organization because a lot of the people in the organization aspire to go and do things. And I want them to be successful because they stopped at Georgia. That’s probably the biggest difference. But the core beliefs and the way we do things, they haven’t changed much.