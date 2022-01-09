Georgia football-Alabama: Game time, TV channel, watch online, odds for 2022 National Championship Game (January 10, 2022)
The Georgia Bulldogs will play for the 2022 National Championship on Jan. 10 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Below you can find game time, TV channel, odds and information for how to watch online.
The two teams convincingly won their College Football Playoff semifinals, with Georgia beating Michigan 34-11 and Alabama easily getting past Cincinnati 27-6. These two teams met in the 2018 National Championship game, with Alabama winning 26-23.
Georgia football-Alabama Game time for 2022 National Championship Game
The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for 2022 National Championship Game
The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will commentate on the game.
Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch, stream 2022 National Championship Game
The Georgia football-Alabama game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link.
Georgia football-Alabama odds, points spread for 2022 National Championship Game
Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. The Bulldogs were favorites against Alabama earlier this year when it lost to the Crimson Tide. The over/under for the game is 52. Georgia is 9-5 against the spread on the season.
What Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said about the 2022 National Championship Game
On how he has changed since the 2018 National Championship Game: I don’t know. I don’t know how much I’ve changed it’s hard to take a snapshot. I don’t remember much about 2017 anymore. It’s amazing how fast these years go by and time goes by.
I think I’ve got a staff of great coaches and I’ve got an organization that’s full of good leaders. And trust in those people maybe more now than in 2017 when I felt like I needed to micromanage and be over the top of everything. Probably now a little more comfortable delegating things out and trusting people to do their jobs and maybe imparting a little bit of their personality into their parts of the organization.
And letting them grow within that organization because a lot of the people in the organization aspire to go and do things. And I want them to be successful because they stopped at Georgia. That’s probably the biggest difference. But the core beliefs and the way we do things, they haven’t changed much.
On the biggest area of improvement for Georgia: I don’t know. I’ve certainly been really proud of the way our team has responded, especially early in the season, to success. As a coach, you’re always worried about that. I was really worried about the consistency in performance because that’s usually what gets us. At least in the past we’ve had a game that we didn’t play real well.
We played really well throughout the year, played consistent. We didn’t have a lot of let-downs. And we played the best team we’ve played this year in the SEC Championship. And it was a great matchup that they won most of those matchups, you look across the board.
We’ve been trying to improve in areas since that game so that we can be at our best when our best is needed. A lot of people talk about this and that, about the SEC Championship game, but at the end of the day we played a really good football team and they won more matchups than we did.
So we’ve harped on improving in a lot of areas. Certainly got to do a much better job in third down, red zone, in forcing turnovers. But throughout the season, I think we’ve gotten a lot better across the board.
Probably the biggest area of jump would be offensively in the skill players because we had so many guys out throughout the season. It was good to have those guys back in the last month.
On what Georiga must do to slow Alabama’s passing offense: That’s the ultimate challenge. When you look across the board at the efficiency with which Bryce Young has played with, and he’s got good weapons around him, he’s got a really good team around him, but make no mistake about it, he is elite at what he does. To have the number of touchdown passes, the interception ratio, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen really anything like it.
And we talk about him as Houdini, because he can people miss. He gets rid of the ball. People don’t even account the number of times this guy has avoided sacks and thrown the ball with no intention of anybody catching it. But he knows where to throw the ball to not take a sack. When you can do that you’re really elite.
They’ve got really good skilled players on the outside. They know how to use those skill players. They put them in different positions, change things up.
Kirby Smart, Nick Saban share final thoughts on 2022 National Championship Game
