‘That was all she wrote’: Kelee Ringo makes elite, title-clinching Pick-6 for Georgia national championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who scored Georgia’s final points of the game was not announced as a starter. The pregame warmups stated that senior Ameer Speed would be starting at cornerback instead of Kelee Ringo.

Yet Ringo was out there on the first snap of the game. And he was out there for the most important one.

When he intercepted a desperation heave from Bryce Young and returned it 79-yards to clinch a 33-18 win for the Georgia Bulldogs. The play gave Georgia its first national championship since 1980 and its first victory against Alabama since 2007.