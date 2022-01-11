‘That was all she wrote’: Kelee Ringo makes elite, title-clinching Pick-6 for Georgia national championship
INDIANAPOLIS — The man who scored Georgia’s final points of the game was not announced as a starter. The pregame warmups stated that senior Ameer Speed would be starting at cornerback instead of Kelee Ringo.
Yet Ringo was out there on the first snap of the game. And he was out there for the most important one.
When he intercepted a desperation heave from Bryce Young and returned it 79-yards to clinch a 33-18 win for the Georgia Bulldogs. The play gave Georgia its first national championship since 1980 and its first victory against Alabama since 2007.
That practice made perfect for Georgia on a night when the defense played outstanding. It finished with 3.0 sacks and 2 turnovers, both interceptions thrown by Young. Channing Tindall, Robert Beal and Nolan Smith grabbed the sacks, while senior Chris Smith snarred the other interception.
It wasn’t a perfect performance for Georgia, with Ringo himself giving up a big passing play earlier in the game. But Georgia did enough, specifically in the red zone. Alabama attempted five field goals on the night and was held to a season-low 18 points.
The Crimson Tide did lose wide receiver, Jameson Williams, in the second quarter to a knee injury and was already missing John Metchie, who tore his ACL in the SEC championship game. Young threw the ball 57 times for 369 yards. Alabama was also held to 68 rushing yards in the game.
It was an elite play, made by an elite unit to cap an elite season for the Georgia Bulldogs.
