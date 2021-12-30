Georgia football 3 things: Kirby Smart shares insight on Dan Lanning, Jim Harbaugh updates status of Daxton Hill

As of Thursday morning, one of Michigan’s key defenders was not with the team in Florida. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Michigan safety Daxton Hill is not with the team at the moment, as the Wolverines get ready to take on Georgia on Friday night. “His status is going to be questionable,” Harbaugh said. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today whether he’ll be able to play.”

Hill was an All-Big Ten selection this season for the Wolverines, picking up 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery as well. The junior safety, and former 5-star recruit, has played multiple defensive back positions for Michigan this season. Hill likely would've been a key part in covering Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who leads Georgia in every major receiving category.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Georgia defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “I think the first thing you have to have is an awareness on where he’s at, and if he’s out of place you have to understand that. And then just understand the things that he likes to do from certain positions so we can help try to slow him down as best we can.” We’ll learn whether or not if Hill —along with other players that may have been impacted potentially by COVID-19 — are available on Friday during the game. Both schools have remained tight-lipped about how the virus has impacted their teams. Kirby Smart shares details on Dan Lanning Oregon wrapped its season on Wednesday night with a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma. The next time the Ducks play, it will be with Lanning as their new head coach.

Before Lanning fully takes over in Eugene, Ore., he has some unfinished business to take care of, as he will remain Georgia's defensive play-caller ahead for the College Football Playoff. Smart understands the balancing act Lanning is attempting, as Smart himself did it during the 2015 College Football Playoff. He stayed on to serve as Alabama's defensive coordinator while getting things up and running at Georgia. "We talked about it," Smart said. "There's not a 24/7 continuum on being just the coordinator. There's guys that have other things on their mind, and he delegates his time. I trust Dan. He's done a tremendous job here." A big reason Lanning has wanted to remain with the team and finish out the season is because of the relationship he has with this group of players. Smart echoed that sentiment when speaking on Thursday morning.