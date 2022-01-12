WATCH: 3 game-defining moments in Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama in CFP Championship Game

The game turned with 3:18 remaining in the third quarter when Jalen Carter blocked a 48-yard field goal attempt one play after freshman WR Agiye Hall let a third-and-11 Bryce Young pass slip through his fingers inside the Georgia 5.

The next two plays demonstrated how football is a game of opportunities and momentum, as Carter leaped high into the air for the block, and defensive player of the game Lewis Cine pounced on the football at the UGA 20-yard line.

Georgia went on offense and on its first play handed off to James Cook, who had 2 carries for 4 yards to that point in the game.