Georgia to face ‘dangerous’ Big Ten champ Michigan in College Football Playoff semifinal
(1) Georgia
24
Final
41
(4) Alabama
  • (17) Pittsburgh
    45
    Final
    (18) Wake Forest
    21
    (2) Michigan
    42
    Final
    (15) Iowa
    3
    USC
    14
    Final
    California
    24
  • Army
    Sat, 12/11 on CBS @8:00 ET
    Navy
    Western Kentucky
    41
    Final
    UTSA
    49
    (10) Oregon
    10
    Final
    (14) Utah
    38
    (9) Baylor
    21
    Final
    (5) Oklahoma State
    16
  • Kent State
    23
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    41
    Utah State
    46
    Final
    (19) San Diego State
    13
    Appalachian State
    16
    Final
    (20) Louisiana-Lafayette
    24
    (16) Houston
    20
    Final
    (3) Cincinnati
    35
georgia football-michigan-live updates-injury report-practice news-college football playoff
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during the Bulldogs' game with Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh

Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, injury report, practice news for College Football Playoff game

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football takes on Michigan in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Below you can find information on live updates, practice news as well as the latest injury report.

Georgia is coming off a 41-24 loss to Alabama, its first of the season. Michigan enters the game with a 12-1 record, having beaten Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. This will be the first time the two schools have met since 1965.

Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, practice news

Dec. 5, 4 p.m. update: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are set to meet with reporters shortly to preview the College Football Playoff game. The semifinal will be played in Miami.

Georgia football-Michigan: Injury report

Kearis Jackson (probable, ribs)Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Chris Smith (questionable, knee), Kendall Milton (questionable, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)

Georgia football-Michigan: Game time, TV channel for College Football Playoff game

The Georgia football-Michigan game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. The game will on ESPN.

