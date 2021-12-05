Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, injury report, practice news for College Football Playoff game
Georgia football takes on Michigan in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Below you can find information on live updates, practice news as well as the latest injury report.
Georgia is coming off a 41-24 loss to Alabama, its first of the season. Michigan enters the game with a 12-1 record, having beaten Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. This will be the first time the two schools have met since 1965.
Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, practice news
Dec. 5, 4 p.m. update: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are set to meet with reporters shortly to preview the College Football Playoff game. The semifinal will be played in Miami.
Georgia football-Michigan: Injury report
Kearis Jackson (probable, ribs)Jamaree Salyer (questionable, foot), Chris Smith (questionable, knee), Kendall Milton (questionable, knee), Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Michigan: Game time, TV channel for College Football Playoff game
The Georgia football-Michigan game is set for a 7:30 p.m. start. The game will on ESPN.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Social media digs up infamous Jim Harbaugh-Kirby Smart tweet as Georgia football-Michigan to play in College Football Playoff
- Georgia opens as favorite over Michigan in CFP semifinal Orange Bowl after ‘eye-opening’ loss
- Georgia to face ‘dangerous’ Big Ten champ Michigan in College Football Playoff semifinal
- Georgia football drops in AP Poll after SEC championship game loss
- Dan Mullen second-guesses Kirby Smart’s fourth-down decision, ‘deflated Georgia sideline’
- Kirby Smart states case for Georgia football in College Football Playoff, points out obvious issues for Bulldogs
- Georgia report card: Bulldogs can’t find enough answers in SEC title game test against Alabama, 41-24
- ‘Wake-up call’ applies to conservative Kirby Smart, 41-24 SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama
- Kirby Smart sounds on Georgia football quarterback situation after SEC championship game defeat