Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, injury report, practice news for College Football Playoff game

Georgia football takes on Michigan in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals. Below you can find information on live updates, practice news as well as the latest injury report.

Georgia is coming off a 41-24 loss to Alabama, its first of the season. Michigan enters the game with a 12-1 record, having beaten Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. This will be the first time the two schools have met since 1965.

Georgia football-Michigan: Live updates, practice news

Dec. 5, 4 p.m. update: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh are set to meet with reporters shortly to preview the College Football Playoff game. The semifinal will be played in Miami.

Georgia football-Michigan: Injury report