Details on Georgia football parade and CFP Championship celebration at Sanford Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia’s College Football Playoff Championship celebration will spill over into Sanford Stadium on Saturday, where the Bulldogs will hold a special ceremony. Georgia beat Alabama by a 33-18 count on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, ending a 41-year title drought and sending the entirety of the team’s DawgNation into celebrations. RELATED: Kirby Smart quickly turns attention to future, transfer portal, roster management

“I was blown away, first thing I thought of was Widespread Panic in ‘94, or whatever it was,” Smart said, referring to a street concert in Athens, which some outsiders might not have realized is well-known for its hip music scene. “Seeing the pictures of Athens, that really moved me to see the number of people on the streets downtown. You just don’t know the impact that it has.” Next up is the more formal celebration.

Gates at Sanford Stadium will open at noon, where some fans may choose to await the coaching staff and players after they take part in a parade down Lumpkin Street at that starts at 12:30 p.m. before transitioning into a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m. The program for the Bulldogs national championship celebration will begin at 2 p.m. between the famous hedges of Sanford Stadium. The tickets to the event are complimentary, per the school, and are available to season ticket holders and students now through Thursday via an online request form.

The remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Thursday and, if any are left, on Friday. Campus operations surrounding the event will be one place, with visitors welcome to campus at 7 a.m. on Saturday. More details will be available on GeorgiaDogs.com this week. The National Championship Trophy, presented by Dr Pepper, will be on display at two Walmart stores in Athens on Wednesday, and Thursday. Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the brand new 24k gold trophy that was awarded to Georgia -- and kissed by Kirby Smart -- on the field after the Bulldogs’ 33-18 win over the Tide. The trophy will be at the Walmart at 4375 Lexington Rd. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and at the Walmart at 1911 Epps Bridge Pkwy. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.