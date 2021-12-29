Georgia coach Kirby Smart puts new spin on Orange Bowl quarterback selection, possibility of substitution

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart reiterated on Wednesday that Stetson Bennett is the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback but left open the possibility that JT Daniels might play. “JT’s situation will be a matter of, is the situation right,” Smart said, “and also, is he healthy enough.” Daniels, along with feature receiver George Pickens, rejoined the team at practice on Tuesday at Barry University after arriving a day late on account of their time over the holiday break in COVID protocol.

WATCH: “Different atmosphere” with George Pickens, JT Daniels back at practice” Smart initiated the specifics of the Georgia quarterback situation during a “Media Day” Zoom call on Wednesday that saw the Bulldogs also make players Jamaree Salyer and Travon Walker available. Georgia plays Michigan in the Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bennett has started the past nine games for the Bulldogs, taking over after Daniels re-aggravated an upper-body injury in the fourth game of the season, exiting the Vanderbilt contest after the first quarter with a 35-0 lead. Daniels returned from the strained lat injury four games later and was cleared to play against Florida. There was some speculation after Bennett struggled against the Gators (10-of-19 passing, 161 yards, 2 interceptions) that Daniels might be able to compete to get his job back.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken indicated on Tuesday that Bennett has played so well — making what he called “national championship plays” — that Daniels has not had an opportunity to reclaim the job. WATCH: Todd Monken has “no doubt” Stetson Bennett is a national championship quarterback Neither Monken nor Smart, however, have directly addressed why Daniels wasn’t brought into the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 after Bennett threw a Pick-6 that put the Bulldogs behind by 21 points. Still, Smart maintains the quarterback position remains fluid and he has not committed to Bennett taking over the position indefinitely. “We play every game independent of the previous,” Smart said. “I think Stetson has played at a high level, done a really good job with our offense. He has not played perfect by no means, but he’s played well.” Smart acknowledged that making a quarterback change has a more profound effect than substituting at other positions.