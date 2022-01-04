Georgia QB Stetson Bennett doesn’t feel pressured to win CFP Championship Game

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is keeping things simple by design, aware a chance of a lifetime is less than a week away, but unwilling to let that alter his approach to a game he has played all of his life. “I’m just treating it as a football game,” Bennett said on his Monday CFP Championship Zoom call. " Do I know that means a lot to a lot of people? Yes. Am I trying to play some kind of savior by winning a national championship for millions of people? No. I don’t think that’s my job. “My job is to go out there and throw completions to very talented people we have on this team. And I think it’s as simple as that.”

RELATED: Stetson Bennett discusses MVP performance in Orange Bowl The Bulldogs (13-1) will play Alabama (13-1) at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis looking to win the program’s first national championship since 1980. Bennett has been a part of all four of Coach Kirby Smart’s losses to the Crimson Tide. The former walk-on turned junior college quarterback turned transfer has started each of the past two games for Georgia against Alabama, losing by counts of 41-24 each time in Tuscaloosa (2020) and in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.

“Yes, I know it means a lot to a lot of people,” Bennett said. “.Is it just another game? No, I’m not silly. But I don’t think for 20-year-old kids you can put that kind of pressure on yourself because you might go crazy. “I’m just treating it as another game and I’m preparing my butt off, and everybody on this team is. But the reason we’re doing that, is because we respect the heck out of Alabama and the team they are. And we know we’ll have to give it our best shot to win this game.” RELATED: Todd Monken says ‘no doubt’ Georgia can win title with Bennett

Bennett, in particular, is in the spotlight as he goes head-to-head with Tide Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Young’s ability to generate offense against Georgia’s celebrated defense was key as Bennett and the Bulldogs’ offense was unable to keep pace. The added pressure and responsibility in determining the outcome is part of the quarterback position. But beyond that, Bennett has been challenged in each of Georgia’s past two losses to the Crimson Tide. The 2020 version of Bennett threw three interceptions and was unable to score any second-half points after taking a 24-20 lead into halftime, falling victim to Nick Saban’s coaching adjustments. Bennett staked Georgia out to a 10-0 lead over the Tide in the most recently meeting, but two three-and-out series in the second quarter enabled Alabama to get four possessions, off of which it scored on to take a 24-17 lead into intermission.

Saban had more tricks up his sleeve at halftime of that game, too, keeping Bennett confused enough to force two interceptions and two turnovers on downs, limiting Georgia to just seven points on six second-half possessions. Coach Kirby Smart defended Bennett’s performance after the game, and the fifth-year senior from Blackshear rewarded him with an Orange Bowl MVP performance in the Bulldogs’ 34-11 win over Michigan. “It feels nice,” Bennett said, asked how it felt to have a head coach stand behind him, “and I appreciate it from him.” Bennett also made it clear he didn’t think there was a whole lot that needed defending after his performance against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Like I said after the game, I thought I played all right in the SEC Championship Game,” Bennett said. “I made a few mistakes that you can’t do against a good team. But I also made some really good throws, good decisions. So my main focus going into the Michigan game was cleaning up on the mistakes and keep doing what I had been doing well. “There was no personal doubt. I knew what I had to do.”