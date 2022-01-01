Stetson Bennett catches heat from Kirby Smart after delivering otherwise dynamic first-half performance
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett came out firing darts, leading the Bulldogs to a 27-3 halftime lead by engineering scoring drives on five of UGA’s first six possession.
But Bennett, 16-of-22 passing for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns — in addition to a 20-yard run that set up a field goal — left the Hard Rock Stadium turf getting an earful from coach Kirby Smart.
“We want to go score there, be aggressive, try to get a field goal, try to score like we’ve done the whole time,” Smart explained, disappointed with Bennett handing off three times and throwing an incompletion on the final play before intermission.
“We didn’t manage the clock real well at the end.”
It’s hard to know if the run plays were called by offensive coordinator Todd Monken or if Bennett checked to them.
Georgia had taken possession at its own 36-yard line with 1:28 left in the first half after Derion Kendrick intercepted a Cade McNamara pass at the Michigan 41.