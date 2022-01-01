Stetson Bennett catches heat from Kirby Smart after delivering otherwise dynamic first-half performance

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett came out firing darts, leading the Bulldogs to a 27-3 halftime lead by engineering scoring drives on five of UGA’s first six possession.

But Bennett, 16-of-22 passing for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns — in addition to a 20-yard run that set up a field goal — left the Hard Rock Stadium turf getting an earful from coach Kirby Smart.

“We want to go score there, be aggressive, try to get a field goal, try to score like we’ve done the whole time,” Smart explained, disappointed with Bennett handing off three times and throwing an incompletion on the final play before intermission.