Georgia legend Fran Tarkenton, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, sees more championships ahead for Kirby Smart
ATHENS — Georgia legend Fran Tarkenton has seen a lot of football in his 80 years, and the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer likes what he sees in the Bulldogs’ future.
“It’s a new time for the Bulldog Nation,” Tarkenton said in a video message released on his Twitter account.
“Kirby Smart is one of us who played at Georgia, coached at Georgia, and now is starting an era where Georgia is going to win a lot of national championships.”
The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in the ESPN “Way-too-early” Top 25.
Tarkenton, who at the time of his pro football retirement in 1978 was the NFL’s all-time leader in pass attempts, completions, yardage and touchdowns, in addition to rushing yards by a quarterback and wins by a starting quarterback, couldn’t say enough about Georgia’s 33-18 win over Alabama.
The Bulldogs’ program will celebrate that title on Saturday in Athens with a parade and championship ceremony at Sanford Stadium.
RELATED: Georgia football celebration details, parade, ceremony
“Nick Saban is a friend of mind, and he’s the greatest college coach ever,” Tarkenton said of the seven-time national champion Crimson Tide coach.
“Kirby Smart , son of a coach himself, played at Georgia, coaching at Georgia, coached for 9 or 10 years for Nick Saban, (and) he has done an unbelievably great job,” Tarkenton said. “It’s hard to win at any football league, the NFL, or college football and especially the SEC.