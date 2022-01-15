Georgia legend Fran Tarkenton, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, sees more championships ahead for Kirby Smart

ATHENS — Georgia legend Fran Tarkenton has seen a lot of football in his 80 years, and the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer likes what he sees in the Bulldogs’ future.

“It’s a new time for the Bulldog Nation,” Tarkenton said in a video message released on his Twitter account.

“Kirby Smart is one of us who played at Georgia, coached at Georgia, and now is starting an era where Georgia is going to win a lot of national championships.”