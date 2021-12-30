Georgia squeezes development of young players out of Orange Bowl practices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has kept the Bulldogs’ on-site practices at Barry University dialed in and tight, to the extent of keeping many of his injured players at the team hotel to avoid distractions. Those that have been healthy enough to practice have made the most of the 80-degree temperatures under mostly sunny skies, the touch of humid in the Florida air offset by gentle offshore winds. “It feels nice down here, the weather is nice,” Georgia offensive lineman said. “It gives you a chance to loosen up the bones a little bit, loosen up the muscles, so it’ great, get a good sweat in.”

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) have been building toward their showdown with No. 2-ranked Michigan (12-1) a7 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., since arriving last Sunday. Smart confirmed DawgNation’s report on Wednesday that Georgia has had players dealing with COVID-like symptoms and has not been at 100 percent, but was “aiming” to get there before kickoff. Most all of the key players for the Bulldogs have been accounted for, either through media appearances or on team videos, while Michigan is dealing with the potential absence of starting safety Dax Hill.

Coach Jim Harbaugh left Hill’s status in the air on Thursday, indicating the player may or may not arrive in Florida and play in the game. Most all of the attention has rightfully be on the game and the players expected to make significant contributions, but another aspect of the added practices for teams in postseason bowls is the growth of young players. It wasn’t so long ago that Azeez Ojulari was emerging from an injury to impress Georgia coaches in Sugar Bowl practices and Ladd McConkey was opening eyes.

Indeed, Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett was a walk-on when he simulated Baker Mayfield in practices for the Bulldogs during the 2017 team’s SEC Championship and Rose Bowl season. Smart shared the names of young players who have been standing out during the Orange Bowl preparation on Thursday. “I thought that Micah Morris has really stepped up and played well on the offensive line, both guard and tackle, and Dylan Fairchild has played well, really physical,” Smart said of the 2021 signees. “Both those guys are going to be high-quality, really good football players.” Smart has been impressed with players on defense, as well. “Seen a lot of promise out of Smael (Mondon) and Pop (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) at linebackers,” Smart said. “Those are guys that we’re counting on for the future, and they’ve gotten a lot better. “Then the young DBs got a lot of reps in the last two weeks. They’ve gotten a lot of work all year, mostly as twos, but they’ve gotten a lot of work here in the last couple weeks of scrimmage and did some things.”