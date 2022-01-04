Georgia coach Kirby Smart rejects ‘bogeyman’ notion, downplays rivalry with Nick Saban

ATHENS — Just to be clear, Kirby Smart does not fear the so-called “bogeyman,” and doesn’t even know what that means when it comes to some supposed mental block where beating Nick Saban and Alabama is concerned. The College Football Playoff Championship Game represents a chance for Smart, the sixth-year Georgia coach, to finally beat his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban in what will be the fifth showdown between student and teacher at 8 p.m. next Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. New York media met Smart in a clash of culture via Zoom call on Tuesday, and the result was predictably awkward. For all the Southern Charm Smart turns on for recruits and boosters, he is at times among the most difficult interviews among accomplished coaches.

"First off, what is the bogeyman? What did you reference it as?" Smart asked the Wall Street Journal reporter rhetorically. "I don't know exactly what that is, so it's hard for me to answer that question, other than they've also been a problem and a thorn for any team they've played besides ours. We have that in common with a lot of teams."

First lesson: You don't play mind games with Kirby Smart. Second lesson: Smart steadfastly rejects the notion this game represents a competition between him and Saban, even though each essential acts as their own team president, general manager and coaching supervisor.

There aren't many positions in sports, let alone the business world, where an individual carries more power and influence than head football coaches at football factories like Alabama and Georgia. Indeed, it's a compliment to Smart that he has put UGA football on this stage, riding unprecedented strings of five-straight Top 10 finishes and four straight preseason Top 5-rankings. The Bulldogs are also on the verge of having the largest NFL draft class in program history -- and the nation, this season -- with at least 11 players destined to be selected into the pro ranks this year. But when Smart was asked if he embraces the storyline of him versus Saban, or if he chooses to downplay it, the politician in the Georgia head coach overruled the competitor. "It will never be about he and I," Smart said. "I know he won't make it that, and I won't make it that, because that's for you guys to do that.