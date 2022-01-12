‘Put it on us:’ Jamaree Salyer position change opens up offense in National Championship win for Georgia

At the precise moment Kirk Herbstreit was calling for Georgia to find answers for Alabama’s vaunted front during the television broadcast of Monday’s game, the Bulldogs found one. It inserted Broderick Jones into the game at left tackle, a place the redshirt freshman was familiar with after starting four games for Georgia during the month of November. But the bigger and more impactful move was flipping Jamaree Salyer from left tackle to right guard for Warren Ericson. All season, Kirby Smart and Salyer answered questions about if the senior would make the position switch, given he figures to do so at the NFL level. Salyer was Georgia’s best offensive lineman this year and an All-SEC player at left tackle. He played a key part in holding Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson without a sack in Georgia’s Orange Bowl.

But in the biggest moment, Smart, Todd Monken and Matt Luke pulled the trigger. Salyer slid over to right guard. It worked. Georgia’s offense found its needed answer by making a position change. It just didn’t come at quarterback as so many screamed for at all hours of the season. “I think the offensive line is kind of a rhythm game, kind of like pitching, kind of like anything else,” Salyer said. “It’s five guys working cohesively to make one thing happen, so sometimes it takes a minute to settle into the game.”