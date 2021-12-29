Kirby Smart says Georgia football ‘aiming towards’ being at full strength amidst COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 has impacted the NBA, the NFL and other college football bowl games in addition to all other aspects of life. The College Football Playoff semifinals between Georgia and Michigan is no different when it comes to that aspect. Georgia coach Kirby Smart admitted that Georgia has been dealing with some COVID-19 concerns in the past week, even with heightened protocols dating back before the SEC championship game. “We had a little bout the last couple weeks that we lost some guys, and we’ve gotten most of those guys back,” Smart said. “Really that’s the biggest thing is being at full strength when you have to be, and that’s what we’re aiming towards.”

The Bulldogs did see wide receiver George Pickens and quarterback JT Daniels both enter protocols, but both have since arrived in Miami and practiced with the Georgia team on Tuesday. Michigan, despite not going breaking for the Christmas holidays like the Georgia team, does have some COVID-related questions of their own. Michigan players did not confirm whether or not safety Daxton Hill was with the team, deferring that to coach Jim Harbaugh who will speak with reporters on Thursday. Related: Daxton Hill’s availability uncertain for game against Georgia