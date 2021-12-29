Kirby Smart says Georgia football ‘aiming towards’ being at full strength amidst COVID-19 concerns
COVID-19 has impacted the NBA, the NFL and other college football bowl games in addition to all other aspects of life. The College Football Playoff semifinals between Georgia and Michigan is no different when it comes to that aspect.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart admitted that Georgia has been dealing with some COVID-19 concerns in the past week, even with heightened protocols dating back before the SEC championship game.
“We had a little bout the last couple weeks that we lost some guys, and we’ve gotten most of those guys back,” Smart said. “Really that’s the biggest thing is being at full strength when you have to be, and that’s what we’re aiming towards.”
The Bulldogs did see wide receiver George Pickens and quarterback JT Daniels both enter protocols, but both have since arrived in Miami and practiced with the Georgia team on Tuesday.
Michigan, despite not going breaking for the Christmas holidays like the Georgia team, does have some COVID-related questions of their own. Michigan players did not confirm whether or not safety Daxton Hill was with the team, deferring that to coach Jim Harbaugh who will speak with reporters on Thursday.
Smart added that Georgia has organized booster shots for the Georgia team four different times. Georgia safety Lewis Cine added that earlier this week he estimated 98 or 99 percent of the team had been vaccinated.
“Yeah, it’s really been tough, but we’ve managed it the best we can,” Georgia offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer said. “Got some of the best athletic trainers in the country, our staff. They do a really great job making sure we’re all safe and healthy. Yeah, it’s been tough, but we’re managing pretty well.”
Alabama has also been dealing with its COVID issues, as offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien arrived in Dallas on Tuesday after he was in protocol.
Georgia and Michigan are set to play at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. ESPN will broadcast the game.
