Kirby Smart, Vince Dooley and the importance of understanding Georgia football history

Kirby Smart knows Georgia’s history. He’s a part of it. He was a member of the team in the 1990′s, an assistant coach in the mid-2000′s and the head coach starting in 2016. He knew it had been 41 years since Georgia last won a national championship. He had the presence of mind to mention one of Larry Munson’s more iconic calls in the moments after defeating Alabama 33-18. It is also why he sought out former Georgia coach and athletic director Vince Dooley on the field in the moments after the game. Dooley was the head coach of the 1980 team. His name is now on the field where Georgia plays its home games.

Related: WATCH: Voice of late Larry Munson narrates UGA championship play Smart now joins Dooley and Wally Butts as the only championship-winning coaches in program history. But Dooley was not the only former Georgia head coach on hand in Indianapolis to see Georgia celebrate. Mark Richt was there as well. Richt hired Smart as an assistant for the 2005 season, which happened to be the final time the former won the SEC championship as a head coach. Despite winning 145 games, Georgia had to fire Richt after a 9-3 campaign in 2015 to hire Smart.