Details emerge from tragic accident that killed Georgia football player, staffer

The accident occurred hours after the Bulldogs’ football program celebrated its 2022 national championship season with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS — More details emerged on the tragic single-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of Georgia football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy early last Sunday morning and injured two others.

Recruiting staff member Tory Bowles and Georgia team captain and NFL prospect Warren McClendon were also in the vehicle when it crashed.

McClendon was in the passenger seat and sustained a laceration to the middle of his head and was treated and released from the hospital.

Bowles in serious but stable condition with multiple injures and held over at the hospital.

Leroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition southbound on Barnett Shoals road when it failed to negotiate a left curve and struck the curb with its front passenger side tire, according to the accident report released

Per the report, the vehicle struck a power pole and utility pole, cutting both in half, and continued on the shoulder where it struck a tree with its right rear quaterpanel and began to spin clockwise.

The vehicle then hit another tree on the driver’s side which spun it counter-clockwise before coming to rest against an apartment building.