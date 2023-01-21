Former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell announces transfer to Texas
It did not take former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell long to find his new home, as he announced on social media on Friday evening that he would be transferring to Texas.
Mitchell went into the portal on Wednesday, the last day the first window was open. The commitment to Texas was announced on social media with a picture of him with his daughter.
Mitchell will have three years of eligibility remaining at Texas, where he will look to elevate a team that went 8-5 this past season under Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns do bring in 5-star freshman quarterback Arch Manning.
Georgia brought in two wide receivers from the transfer portal this offseason in Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas. The Bulldogs also saw Dominick Blaylock enter the transfer portal, while Kearis Jackson declared the NFL draft.
The Bulldogs do bring back leading wide receiver Ladd McConkey, along with tight end Brock Bowers. Those two led the team in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns during the 2022 season.
Georgia saw 10 players enter the transfer portal. To date, six of them have found new schools, all of which are Power 5 programs.
