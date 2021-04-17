Adonai Mitchell makes the most of his opportunity with ‘showcase’ G-Day performance

With all the injuries at wide receiver for Georgia, someone was going to have an opportunity to step up and make some plays. On G-Day, that happened to be freshman Adonai Mitchell. The 2021 signee was targeted a game-high 13 times, catching seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The 24-yard touchdown catch was the most impressive play of the day for Mitchell, as he hauled in a missile from quarterback JT Daniels on the final play of the first half.

Related: Freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell making a strong first impression on JT Daniels Mitchell had a highly unusual path to G-Day stardom. He did not play organized football in 2020 as he reclassified to be a part of the 2021 recruiting cycle. Originally an Ole Miss commitment, Georgia was able to flip him and bring him in as a part of Georgia’s No. 4 ranked signing class. While Mitchell was just a 3-star recruit, Smart always felt confident in the evaluation of Mitchell and what he could possibly bring to the team.