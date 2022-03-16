Former Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton arrested in connection with shooting death at Oconee County gas station

Crumpton, a Philadelphia High School product, played at Georgia in 2017 and 2018 after a two-year stint at Los Angeles Valley (Calif.) Community College.

ATHENS — Former Georgia football receiver Ahkil Crumpton has been arrested and identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Race Trac gas station clerk Elijah Wood that occurred last March 19 in nearby Oconee County.

Crumpton had five career receptions and returned six punts and a kick while appearing in 24 games.

RELATED: AJC.com breaking story on arrest of Ahkil Crumpton

The Race Trac shooting rocked the quiet Oconee County community, taking place just six miles away from Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall where Crumpton trained and played with the 2017 SEC and Rose Bowl champs.

Oconee County Sheriff James Hall announced that Crumpton, a student at UGA through 2021, was arrested on Wednesday and is in a Philadelphia jail.

RELATED: Surveillance video from Oconee County gas station shooting

Hall said in his social media release that Crumpton was identified as the suspect in the murder with help from “our partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) .... "