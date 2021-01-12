3 takeaways following Alabama victory over Ohio State in 2021 National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide breezed to their sixith national title under Nick Saban, as DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones and Najee Harris secured a dominant 52-24 victory. The win caps a perfect season for the Crimson Tide. Alabama jumped out to a 35-17 halftime lead. That meant that the Georgia Bulldogs were the only team to hold a halftime lead over Crimson Tide all season.

The dominant showing caps an incredible career for Smith. Simply put, he’s one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of college football and he saved his finest performance for last. Justin Fields plays well, but not well enough A number of Georgia fans had their eyes on Fields and how he would play in a national title game. A win over Alabama would have plenty feeling some type of way, given Fields started his career at Georgia and the Bulldogs have not won a national title since 1980. But that scenario never came to be, as Fields and the Ohio State offense couldn’t keep up. It didn’t help that Fields lost running back Trey Sermon following his first carry. Then right before halftime, the Buckeyes lost their top offensive lineman in Wyatt Davis. Fields finished with 194 yards passing and a team-best 67 yards rushing. He had just one touchdown and the Buckeyes put up the same number of points on the Alabama defense as Stetson Bennett and Georgia did earlier this season in a 41-24. But Ohio State was just so overmatched, it wouldn’t have mattered how well Fields played. If that was the final game of Fields’ college career — he’s projected to be a top pick in the upcoming NFL draft — it caps a stellar two-year run with the Buckeyes. He led them to back-to-back playoff appearances and was a Heisman finalist in 2019. There was also a six-touchdown performance against Clemson in the semifinals this season. As for Georgia, many will wonder what-if and what could’ve been with Fields. He had a stellar college career and it’s fair to wonder what it might have looked like if he had a Georgia logo on his helmet for the career. Alabama was just so dominant