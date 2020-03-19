Amarius Mims: 5-star OT priority sets his commitment date

Amarius Mims has had some time on his hands of late. To think. The same as the rest of us. That’s given the 5-star OT some time to conclude which programs are really in it for his college decision. The recruiting process marches on. Mims feels that way, too. He took to his social media account on Thursday to share word that he will be making his college decision during his senior season.

That’s something for all of us to look forward to. The regular stuff. It just feels like a long time away at the moment. Why that specific date? He told DawgNation that will be his 18th birthday. Mims ranks as the nation’s No. 2 OT for the 2021 cycle on the 247Sports Composite. That places him as the nation’s no. 8 overall prospect for his class.

The rising senior placed No. 2 on this week’s “Before the Hedges” top targets list for the 2021 cycle. He’s been a major priority for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs for quite some time. RELATED: Mims takes a big visit to UGA after the Matt Luke hire The 6-foot-7.5, 320-pound rising senior plays for Bleckley County High School in Middle Georgia. Check out some of his high school film below.

It is impressive to note that the didn’t play left tackle for Von Lassiter’s Royals until the 2019 season. He was primary used as a tight end for his athleticism during his sophomore season in 2018. Mims said back in January at the “Future 50” in Orlando that Pittman’s departure allowed Alabama and LSU to move ahead of the in-state Bulldogs. Georgia had been his public leader up to that point. But that first real good chat with new Georgia line coach Matt Luke gave the Bulldogs a chance to play catch-up. “It just feels like home when I am there,” Mims said back in January about that visit. “Just everything is going good. Going great. I’m getting to talk to the coaches when I am there. I am getting very familiar with them. Coach Smart and I have good talks. The people that’s around him and the players there, I love the way they think and their minds and stuff like that.”