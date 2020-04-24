What social media is saying about Andrew Thomas being the top offensive tackle in 2020 NFL Draft
Andrew Thomas did not have to wait long to hear his name called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The New York Giants took Thomas with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, making him the top offensive lineman off the board.
Shortly after the pick was announced Georgia coach Kirby Smart shared a video discussing Thomas and what he meant to the Georgia program.
Kirby Smart gave a strong endorsement of Thomas when speaking on the NFL Network on Thursday.
“I think he’s a 12 to 14-year starter to be honest with you,” Smart said. “When he plays against the best, he plays the best. He been one of the most consistent players in all of college football.”
“The body of work speaks for itself. It’s not about just the combine, it’s about who he’s blocked. And he’s done it at the highest level for the last three years.”
When speaking at the NFL combine, Thomas felt comfortable that he was the best tackle in the draft. And the Giants made that so on Thursday night.
“I think I’m all-around the best,” Thomas said. “I can run block, I can pass block, I’m coachable, I’m a technician, and I think that makes me the best.”
Andrew Thomas measurables for the 2020 NFL Draft
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 315 pounds
Arms: 36 1/8 inches
40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds
Vertical Jump: 30.5
3-cone shuttle: 7.58
