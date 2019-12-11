Andrew Thomas, Rodrigo Blankenship earn SEC Player of the Year honors
The awards keep coming for both Andrew Thomas and Rodrigo Blankenship.
Both players were named First Team All-Conference for their performances during the season. And now each player has earned an individual honor as well.
The Bulldogs take the field for the final time this season on Jan. 1, when Georgia takes on the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. The game will be played in New Orleans.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia football: The recruiting issue smack dab in the middle of the 27-point loss to LSU
- WATCH: Georgia RB James Cook confident ‘things are going to get better’
- What Georgia is getting in new offensive line coach Matt Luke
- Broderick Jones: Georgia remains in a good spot, but Auburn is ‘in the race’ for 5-star OT
- Georgia football needs to make tweaks for 2020 season, but how drastic do they need to be?
- WATCH: Georgia freshman MLB Nakobe Dean ready to be seen and heard
NextWATCH: Georgia RB James Cook confident ‘things are going to get...