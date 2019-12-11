Andrew Thomas, Rodrigo Blankenship earn SEC Player of the Year honors

Andrew Thomas-2020 NFL Draft
The awards keep coming for both Andrew Thomas and Rodrigo Blankenship.

Both players were named First Team All-Conference for their performances during the season. And now each player has earned an individual honor as well.

The Bulldogs take the field for the final time this season on Jan. 1, when Georgia takes on the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. The game will be played in New Orleans.

