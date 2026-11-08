Georgia once again put forth a dominant showing on Saturday as it pounded Ole Miss on Saturday night.

The 42-7 win for the Bulldogs pushed Georgia back into the top spot in AP Poll for the Top 25 rankings for Week 11. The previous No. 1 ranked team, Miami, lost to Notre Dame 31-24 on Saturday.

Behind Georgia is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3 and UCLA at No. 4. Miami rounds things out at No. 5.

Georgia is also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia jumped out to a comfortable early lead, holding a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.

After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was once again pleased with how his team played. Especially with how the Bulldogs have previously played in Oxford.

“I thought it was a total team effort tonight,” Smart said. “Our guys clearly came in focused. We talked about being on the hunt and being the aggressor, and I thought the game started that way from the start. The defensive coaches had a great plan, offensive coaches did a great job staying aggressive. Warned all the line of scrimmage. I thought we did that.

“And it’s on to the next one now ‘cause they just get bigger from here.”

Despite an 8-1 record and a 6-1 mark in SEC games, Georgia’s work is far from done. The Bulldogs have a home game against Missouri this week before then going on the road to face a red-hot No. 20 South Carolina team.

That schedule is enough for Georgia to know it is going to need to continue to play at a very high level.

“I think everybody in the SEC can look and say, OK, where’s the consistency? Nobody’s 100% consistent,” Smart said. “I don’t even know a lot of the other scores, but we’ve had our inconsistencies. So who is gonna finish November with the most consistency? Who’s gonna continue to get better? So I’ve learned that our team is player-led, care about each other. And it meant something to them coming into this place tonight.”

The updated College Football Playoff rankings will come out on Tuesday night. Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.

The full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11 can be seen below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11