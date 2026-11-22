The end of the regular season is upon us.

And heading into the last game of the regular season, Georgia has the No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

Following Georgia’s 34-6 win over South Carolina, Georgia has 56 first-place votes.

Following Georgia was Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, Miami moving up to No. 4 and Texas coming in at No. 5.

Georgia is also No. 1 in the most recent Coaches Poll. The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs have now completed their SEC schedule with an 8-1 record.

Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs could see Texas, Alabama or Tennessee in the game which is scheduled for Dec. 5.

But before the Bulldogs get there, Georgia knows it has a rivalry game against Georgia Tech.

“Yeah, I’m really proud of that, but I’m also going to share and talk about Georgia Tech because that’s who we play next,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve clinched the right to go, which somebody told me that was six in a row. I wasn’t aware that that was a record. I would’ve thought that we went six in a row when I was at Alabama, but somehow that didn’t happen, I guess. We had some gaps in there where we didn’t. It seemed like we went a lot, but it’s great.

“It’s something we can look back on in a long time, but it’s not going to feel real good about going to the SEC championship or winning it if we don’t take care of business next week.”

Georgia Tech is coming off a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest this past week. The Yellow Jackets are also facing serious quarterback questions, with their top two quarterbacks picking up injuries against Wake Forest.

Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13