Top 10 Appetizers and Finger Foods for Your Football Saturday

Nothing sets off a football Saturday quite like the perfect appetizer. If done right, these finger foods can keep your crowd happy and satisfied for an entire Saturday of Georgia football. But which delicious pre-meal option should be at your tailgate this season?

DawgNation has 10 appetizers you should try this season. And with a 10-game schedule on tap, there’s the perfect amount of time to give them all a try. 10. Smoky Bacon Wraps Let’s start things off with an enhanced version of the classic “Pigs in a Blanket” finger food. Bacon always makes things better, and this is no exception.

The recipe, which can be found with cooking instructions at Taste of Home, calls for just three ingredients: bacon, brown sugar and smoked sausage. 9. Shrimp Cocktail I’ll be the first to admit– Bringing seafood to a tailgate is an iffy proposition.

But 2020 is providing some of us with unusual football Saturdays, so this season may actually provide more favorable game-viewing environments to keep these ingredients at suitable temperatures. (Keep that glass half full, America!) Grab your shrimp at Kroger and– if you want to get adventurous– use this recipe for making your own cocktail sauce. 8. Buffalo Chicken Dip My wife makes a killer buffalo chicken dip that is a hit at all our parties, so I’d be in big trouble if I didn’t include it on this countdown. She cooks chicken breast in our crock-pot with ranch, hot sauce, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese. Once fully cooked, she simply shreds the chicken, stir and serves with chips or crackers. 7. Roasted Jalapeno Poppers This one is for those who prefer a little bit of heat from their pregame snack.

Food Network star Rachael Ray has an easy-to-follow recipe for these. Hint: There’s cheese, cheese and more cheese. Oh, and a basket full of jalapeno peppers, fresh cilantro and some onion. These bake easily in the oven, but you could also throw them on the grill at the tailgate. 6. Spicy Tailgate Meatballs If done correctly, meatballs can be the MVP of game day as a finger food. While there are a host of meatball recipes that vary in levels of difficulty, the one I chose for this list is a spicy meatball that can be made with ground beef, chicken or turkey and served on a toothpick. If you want a shortcut, Kroger has some pre-made meatballs available in stores. That should– at minimum– save you a few hours of prep work. 5. Fresh Guacamole