Arian Smith: UGA receiver showcases his ridiculous speed

Arian Smith (No. 11) is UGA's fastest football player and could erupt as a major offensive weapon this season.
One huge accomplishment that may have gotten overlooked this weekend was the wicked display of speed by UGA football player Arian Smith.

Smith, who is a second-year receiver for the Bulldogs, qualified for the 100 meters at the upcoming NCAA Track and Field Championships as a member of the school’s track team.

