Report: Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was among the players who did not travel to South Carolina, per a Rivals.com report.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon (TV: ESPN).
A.D. Mitchell, along with Gilbert, also did not travel per the Friday night report.
Coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday that Mitchell was “doubtful” for the game on account of the ankle injury he suffered last Saturday against Samford.
Gilbert, who sat out last season while dealing with personal issues after transferring from LSU, has been adjusting to the Georgia football culture this fall.
The Bulldogs’ tight end snaps have been dominated by returning starters Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington, while Gilbert has played just 23 snaps — 13 against Oregon and 10 against Samford.
“It’s (playing time) really based on Arik’s performance, it’s not really based on those guys,” Smart said on Tuesday, asked about Gilbert’s playing time this season.
“We have really quality guys that align, and they all play, and we play the guys that can play winning football and can communicate and execute.
“We like to have depth at those positions, but that’s all based on how he practices and how he carries over the game plan.”
Gilbert starred in spring drills, taking advantage of Bowers being out with an injury by showcasing his skills.
“I think the sky is the limit in terms of his talent and things,” Smart said leading into the opening game with the Ducks.
“The consistency and performance he has to have, he has to have consistency in practice,” he said. “That is something he needs to work on and strive on. Nobody wants it more than he does.”
The Bulldogs are a 25-point favorite over the Gamecocks.
UGA News
