Arik Gilbert not currently practicing with Georgia football team

Arik Gilbert-Florida-decommit
LSU tight end Arik Gilbert (2) against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that transfer Arik Gilbert is not currently practicing with the team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him now as he deals with those personal issues,” Smart said on the Saturday Zoom call following the opening scrimmage of fall camp.

“And we hope to get him back soon.”

Transfer Derion Kendrick, from Clemson, was also not at the scrimmage. Smart said he was excused to attend a funeral.

UGA News

NextGeorgia OC Todd Monken ready to ‘see where we’re at’ with offensive...
Leave a Comment