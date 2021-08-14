Arik Gilbert not currently practicing with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that transfer Arik Gilbert is not currently practicing with the team.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him now as he deals with those personal issues,” Smart said on the Saturday Zoom call following the opening scrimmage of fall camp.
“And we hope to get him back soon.”
Transfer Derion Kendrick, from Clemson, was also not at the scrimmage. Smart said he was excused to attend a funeral.
