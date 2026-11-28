Georgia clinched its spot in the final SEC championship game with a win over South Carolina last week.

On Friday, the Bulldogs learned who they would play. With Texas beating Texas A&M 16-6, the Longhorns officially clinched the second spot in the league’s last championship game.

Texas ends the regular season with a 10-2 record. This will be the second time Texas has played for the SEC championship, last doing so in 2024. Georgia beat the Longhorns 22-19 in overtime.

There is one notable difference with this Texas team. The Longhorns have one of the best defenses in the country thanks to the work of new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

The Longhorns hired Muschamp last offseason after he had previously taken a step back from coaching. Muschamp knows Georgia well, having worked as an on-field coach from 2021 through 2023 and as an off-field analyst during the 2024 season.

The 2026 SEC Championship Game will be the fourth time Georgia and Texas have played as conference foes. The Bulldogs have won each of the previous three matchups, including a 35-10 victory in Athens last season. Gunner Stockton and Arch Manning both started for their respective teams, with Stockton outplaying Manning.

The SEC had previously announced that this would be the final SEC championship game, due to college football’s expansion to a 24-team playoff.

Georgia has won the last two SEC championships and three of the last four overall. This will be the sixth straight season Georgia plays in the SEC championship game, which is the longest consecutive streak in league history.

Unlike the past two iterations of the game, this will not be a rematch from the regular season.

Were Georgia to beat Texas, Smart would become the third coach in league history to win three straight SEC championship games. Florida won four straight from 1993 through 1996 and Alabama did so from 2014 through 2016.

Before Georgia gets to Atlanta, the Bulldogs take on Georgia Tech on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

The SEC championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 5. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on ABC.

2026 SEC Championship Game time, teams

Teams: Georgia vs. Texas

Location: Atlanta

Date: Dec. 5

Time: 4 p.m.

TV Network: ABC