The AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12 came out on Monday because of the delay in the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game being played.

So the Georgia Bulldogs had to wait a day to learn they had officially retained their No. 1 ranking in this week’s poll.

The Bulldogs stomped Missouri 48-21 on Saturday to move to 9-1 on the season and 7-1 in SEC play. Georgia got 58 first-place votes, Utah got 10 and Notre Dame had two.

Following Georgia in the AP Poll is Utah at No. 2, Notre Dame at No. 3, UCLA at No. 4 and Miami rounding out the top 5.

Georgia quickly established itself as the superior side, jumping out to a 31-0 lead in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs did a much better job of handling their No. 1 ranking compared to the Auburn game. Georgia lost 27-24 at home the last time it was the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

Georgia also maintained its No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll, which came out on Sunday.

The next College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night.

With two games left in the season, the Bulldogs have positioned themselves well to get back into the College Football Playoff field.

But if Georgia is to win in the College Football Playoff, something it hasn’t done since the field expanded to 12 teams, Kirby Smart knows his team has to keep getting better.

“The teams that tend to go the longest are the teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest,” Smart said. “We’ve done a lot of good things in November, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards. We have to stay level-headed and get better. That is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They’re closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life and distractions just mount up.”

Georgia will get a chance to show that this week against the South Carolina Gamecocks. South Carolina dropped out of the rankings after its loss to Arkansas last week. The Gamecocks were without quarterback Lanorris Sellers against the Razorbacks.

Georgia’s game against South Carolina is set for a 7:30 p.m. start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll top 25 rankings for week 12 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12