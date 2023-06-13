Baker Mayfield still seems upset about Rose Bowl loss to Georgia, says he doesn’t like Rodrigo Blankenship
The 2018 Rose Bowl was one of the most iconic and important wins of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs stormed back from 17 points to defeat Oklahoma in double overtime.
It seems Baker Mayfield is still not over that defeat, which ended his college career.
While at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp on Tuesday, Mayfield jogged past former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who was working out for the Buccaneers.
Oklahoma was poised to take a three-score lead into halftime but a squib kick helped give Georgia great field position. The Bulldogs picked up a first down and gave Blankenship enough time to boot home the field goal.
Georgia scored a touchdown to open the second half and what was a 31-14 game was now a 31-24 game. The Bulldogs went on to win 54-48, with Sony Michel’s 25-yard touchdown run punching Georgia’s ticket to the national championship game.
The Bulldogs did not win that championship game, though Blankenship once again made a big kick for the Bulldogs.
Blankenship is attempting to restart his NFL career after he had surgery in January. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. He made four of his five field goal attempts and converted four of his five extra points.
Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with the Buccaneers. He is competing with Kyle Trask to be the team’s starting quarterback.
Tampa also employs former Georgia punter Jake Camarda. The head coach of Tampa Bay is Todd Bowles, whose son Troy will be a freshman linebacker this fall for Georgia.
Georgia and Oklahoma have not played since the 2018 classic but will do so next as conference foes. The two sides were set to meet in Norman, Okla., this season but that game was called off after Oklahoma joined the SEC.
