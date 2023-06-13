Baker Mayfield still seems upset about Rose Bowl loss to Georgia, says he doesn’t like Rodrigo Blankenship

The 2018 Rose Bowl was one of the most iconic and important wins of the Kirby Smart era. The Bulldogs stormed back from 17 points to defeat Oklahoma in double overtime. It seems Baker Mayfield is still not over that defeat, which ended his college career. While at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp on Tuesday, Mayfield jogged past former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who was working out for the Buccaneers.

Oklahoma was poised to take a three-score lead into halftime but a squib kick helped give Georgia great field position. The Bulldogs picked up a first down and gave Blankenship enough time to boot home the field goal. Georgia scored a touchdown to open the second half and what was a 31-14 game was now a 31-24 game. The Bulldogs went on to win 54-48, with Sony Michel’s 25-yard touchdown run punching Georgia’s ticket to the national championship game. The Bulldogs did not win that championship game, though Blankenship once again made a big kick for the Bulldogs.