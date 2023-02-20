Bear Alexander looks forward to the challenge of replacing Jalen Carter for Georgia football

For the second-straight offseason, Georgia is facing the real possibility of having to replace the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. Last year, it was Travon Walker who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This time around, it could be Jalen Carter, as the Georgia defensive tackle has consistently been considered the top draft prospect in the 2023 cycle. Defensive tackle Bear Alexander knows replacing the star defensive tackle won’t be easy. While Alexander is plenty talented, Carter is a generational defensive line prospect. “This guy has a switch. At any point in time he can take over the game,” Alexander said prior to Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “He’s tremendous.”

Carter received a standing ovation from the Georiga crowd as he made his way off the field for the final time in his college career against TCU. Alexander was one of the many freshman defenders who made an announcement that night with his play. While Georgia will have to replace some key members from the 2022 team, the 2023 squad figures to have plenty of talent. Fellow freshmen Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker finished with sacks in the win over TCU as well. “Oh wait, you’ve seen those defensive players tonight,” Nolan Smith said after the game. “They’re only just going to just get better because they’re freshmen. People talk trash about us but we got our freshmen playing in games that other freshmen at home are watching.” Alexander benefited from the extended playoff run and the deep defensive line rotation that defensive line coach Tray Scott employs. While Carter is off the to NFL, much of Georgia’s defensive line returns intact. Veterans Warren Brinson, Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse, Tramel Walthour and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins all return, as does fellow 2022 signee Williams. He led the team in sacks last season with 4.5. Related: Mykel Williams makes it clear he’s just getting started for Georgia football: ‘I’m trying to be a force here’ You’ll hear Alexander compared to Carter often during the offseason. In some ways, it’s an honor for the young defensive tackle. Those comparisons create expectations for Alexander, whose game and body actually may be more similar to former Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. He was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft along with Walker and Jordan Davis.