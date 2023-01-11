Brock Bowers unsuprisngly at his best in national championship win: ‘His future is limitless’

“It just kind of happened that way,” Bowers said after the game. “I just kind of played my game tonight. I just end up open sometimes. Not really much else.”

The Horned Frogs had no answers for the sophomore tight end, which isn’t a problem unique to TCU. Bowers makes a lot of teams look bad. His seven-catch, 152-yard performance wasn’t even a career-best, as he had 154 receiving yards in the win over Florida.

Though Smart did joke that Bowers had always wanted to follow in Bennett’s footsteps and now was in fact doing so.

Bowers did end up talking about his performance at the champion’s press conference on Tuesday morning, usually reserved for the game’s offensive MVP. But that was because Bennett was absent.

Yet Bowers continues to improve, as impossible as that is to imagine. It’s hard to talk about Bowers’ brilliance at this point, given there just isn’t much more to say about him.

“We’ve got so many playmakers on offense that everyone is able to touch the ball and make plays,” Bowers said. “If it comes down to me blocking somebody for my brother behind me, I’ll just do whatever I need to do to get yards, get first downs, get touchdowns, win the game.”

Bowers did acknowledge the game is slowing down for him and that he has a better understanding of where to be and what to do. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has also noted Bowers’ improvement as a route runner, a scary thought for opposing defensive coordinators. It’s the equivalent of Happy Gilmore finally learning how to punt.

Monken knew pretty early on Bowers was going to be great. The same reasons Bowers could very well go down as the best statistical pass catcher in program history — no pass catcher has more receptions, touchdowns and yards in their first two seasons at Georgia than Bowerrs — is why we can expect Bowers to take another leap forward in 2023.

Even if he won’t be bringing in passes from Bennett, or filling in for him at press conferences.

Brock Bowers goes off in National Championship win over TCU

