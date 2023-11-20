Tailgate with DawgNation at SEC Championship
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Neyland Stadium and …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart came ready to go with a joke.
Connor Riley
What Brock Bowers learned about himself in coming back to play for Georgia …
ATHENS — Leave it to Brock Bowers to find the rehab process from tightrope surgery as an enjoyable experience.
Connor Riley
Kirby Smart expresses confidence in cornerback Daylen Everette after …
ATHENS — Georgia’s cornerback rotation got thinner on Saturday when Julian Humphrey went down with an injury in the first quarter.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network announced for Week 13 …
ATHENS — Georgia will head to Atlanta to close out its regular season on Nov. 25, as the Bulldogs will visit rival Georgia Tech.
Connor Riley
Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Brock Bowers and …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was back catching touchdown passes for Georgia, Sanford Stadium was rocking and the Georgia Bulldogs were dominating an overmatched top-10 team.
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart rules out tightrope …

Connor Riley
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football begins Georgia Tech …

Connor Riley
Georgia football winners and losers after smashing Tennessee

Connor Riley
Kirby Smart insight into Georgia football drive for 3-peat, …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: UGA keeps winning while its rivals implode

Brandon Adams
