The Carson Beck quote that perfectly sums up offseason workouts for Georgia football

The celebratory confetti was still stuck to quarterback Carson Beck’s arms in the postgame locker room, yet he was already looking ahead. That’s life in the Georgia football program, especially for someone like Beck. He’s the favorite to be Georgia’s next starting quarterback but first he must put in the offseason work to get there. “I know when I get back, I’m going to be in the weight room, I’m going to be with the new wide receivers and the guys that are already here,” Beck said. “It’s going to be all eyes on next year after those two weeks. We’re starting from square one and then we’ll work our way up from there.”

Those two weeks are up and the Bulldogs were back in the weight room, getting stronger and faster for what could be an unprecedented season in college football. The Georgia football account shared a video of strength coach Scott Sinclair leading the team through workouts. “You can be as good as you want to be dependent on how you put the work in every day,” Sinclair said in the video. “This determines how you start your year.”