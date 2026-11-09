The College Football Playoff field is getting even bigger next season, as ESPN’s Heather Dinich announced the College Football Playoff will expand to 24 teams starting next season.

The new deal between ESPN and the College Football Playoff will go for five seasons and will pay out nearly $1.7 billion.

The expanded field will be comprised of the four Power 4 conference champions, the highest-ranked Group of 6 team and 19 at-large bids.

Selection Sunday for the 2027 season will be on Nov. 28, 2027, with the first round of games between the teams seeded No. 9 through 24 beginning in the second weekend of December.

The college football season will now begin the week before Labor Day, which has traditionally been Week Zero.

With the schedule being moved up, conference championship games will no longer be played. The SEC championship game this year is set to be played on Dec. 5 in Atlanta. Georgia has won the last two SEC championships and is currently in first place in this year’s SEC standings.

Per Dinich’s report, ESPN is set to get back $140 million from the cancellation of the SEC, ACC and Big 12 championship games. The new College Football Playoff field will see ESPN pay out an additional $345 million a year to offset the cancellation of those games.

Teams seeded one through eight will get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The round of 16 games will be played on college campuses, with the quarterfinals and semifinals still being played at neutral sites.

Georgia has made both 12-team College Football Playoff fields thus far and is well positioned to make this year’s field at the moment. Georgia was ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for this year. The Bulldogs are currently No. 1 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after beating Ole Miss this weekend.

The College Football Playoff field expanded from four teams to 12 teams ahead of the 2024 season. It was initially a four-team field from 2014 through the 2023 season. Georgia made the field three timess during the four-team era, winning two national championships.

Georgia will take on Missouri this weekend, with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.