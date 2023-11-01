clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Georgia football uninterested in debate entering first College Football …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t all that worried about the initial College Football Playoff rankings that will come out on Tuesday night.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network for Week 11 game to be …
ATHENS — As hard as it is to believe, the upcoming game against the Ole Miss Rebels will be Georgia’s final home game of the 2023 season.
Connor Riley
Social media has a lot to say about Kirby Smart, Georgia football after …
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia heard all the questions asked about it over the past two weeks.
Connor Riley
Georgia football still confident in Arian Smith entering pivotal Florida …
ATHENS — This season hasn’t gone as planned for wide receiver Arian Smith. After a game-changing performance in Georgia’s win over Ohio State, many thought he would a key …
Connor Riley
ESPN makes interesting comparison between Georgia football and Florida …
ATHENS — Georgia and Florida State haven’t been in the same college football conversations of late. While Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, the Seminoles …
Connor Riley
Former Bulldog great Todd Gurley paid the ultimate compliment to …

Jeff Sentell
Why the latest chapter of the Carson Beck story is starting to feel …

Jeff Sentell
CFP Committee: Georgia level of play trumps strength of schedule …

Mike Griffith
Everything Kirby Smart said as Georgia football continues to ready …

Connor Riley
Georgia basketball lands commitment from top 35 prospect Jacob …

Connor Riley
