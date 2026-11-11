The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1-ranked team in the College Football Playoff committee’s latest rankings.

Georgia moved up to No. 1 after thrashing now No. 19 Ole Miss 42-7 on the road this past Saturday. Also helping Georgia’s case is that Miami lost to now No. 5 Notre Dame this past weekend. The Hurricanes dropped to No. 7.

As for the rest of the top 5, Utah is at No. 2, Alabama is No. 3 and UCLA is in the No. 4 spot.

Georgia is in excellent shape as far as making the College Football Playoff but the work is not done yet.

The Bulldogs have a home game against No. 22 Missouri this Saturday. The last time Georgia played a home game with the No. 1 ranking was earlier this year against Auburn.

Georgia lost that game 27-24, knocking it from the ranks of the unbeatens.

The Bulldogs know they’ll have to better handle the pressures of being the top team in the country, starting this week.

“We don’t really get into the highs and the lows and the roller-coaster rides that you guys go on. We don’t,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t mean that to be negative. We just try to stay as even-keel as we can and just keep getting our roster better.”

Georgia has not lost to Missouri since Smart took over the program back in 2016. The Tigers are coming off a 34-20 loss to Texas this past weekend. Missouri is 6-3 on the season, whereas Georgia is 8-1.

Still, Smart knows the Tigers will have the upset on their mind when they enter Sanford Stadium.

“They’ve got a tremendous team,” Smart said. “They’re playing really well defense and offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us. I’m glad we get to come home. I hope that our fans will turn out and support and create these same environments we’ve been seeing on the road. We need that same environment when people come play here.”

Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. Georgia also has a road trip at No. 17 South Carolina on deck.

You can see the rest of the College Football Playoff rankings and projected matchups below.

College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

Georgia Utah Alabama UCLA Notre Dame Texas Miami Tennessee Indiana BYU Kentucky Texas Tech Wake Forest Houston Iowa Oregon South Carolina USC Ole Miss Ohio State LSU Missouri Arizona Boise State Oklahoma State

College Football Playoff predicted matchups