Georgia football maintained its spot atop the latest College Football Playoff rankings, as the Bulldogs once again held the No. 1 spot in the Week 13 rankings.

Georgia held its spot after beating No. 21 Tennessee 38-10 last week, capping SEC play with an 8-0 record. It’s the third straight season Georgia finished the regular season with an unbeaten SEC record.

Behind Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan held the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Those two teams will play each other this week. The winner will play Iowa in the Big Ten championship game next week.

Georgia knows its opponent for the SEC championship game, as the Bulldogs will play No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide are behind Oregon and Texas as one-loss teams, but a win over Georgia would almost certainly vault them into the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 4 Washington could play each other next week in the PAC-12 championship game. Oregon faces No. 16 Oregon State this week, with Washington playing Washington State.

Florida State came in at No. 5. The Seminoles visit Florida this week but will do without star quarterback Jordan Travis. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in the win over North Alabama last week. The Seminoles will face No. 10 Louisville in the ACC championship game.

Before conference championship week, Georgia takes on rival Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets are having their best season since 2018 and Kirby Smart knows Georgia Tech is very capable of ruining Georgia’s season.

“They’ve won games because they’re playing good football,” Smart said. “No. 1, they’ve done a good job upgrading talent. He understands what it takes to win at Tech, what kind of players to go recruit. I think as he gets recruiting classes in there, he’s not going to do anything but get better. But when you’ve got an offensive line coach as a head coach, you’re going to have a physical, tough team.

Georgia has not lost to Georgia Tech since 2016. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a 28-game winning streak and a win on Saturday would give them the longest winning streak of any team in the history of the SEC.

Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The final College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Dec. 3, with the top four teams advancing to the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff rankings Week 13