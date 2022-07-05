How Georgia football’s best all-time players compare to the 2022 roster

Coming off a national championship season, Georgia football is stacked with talent at every position. As that talent prepares to top all the competition it will face in 2022, here’s a look at how some of Georgia’s current statistical leaders stack up against the best careers in school history.

Bennett sits at the eighth spot in passing yards and completions and the sixth spot in touchdowns entering his final year of eligibility. If he replicated his 29-touchdown season from 2021, he would pass Zeier for the fourth-most touchdown passes all-time.

Todd Gurley (3,285 yards, 36 TD)

Garrison Hearst (3,232 yards, 33 TD)

There is no tougher position to top the Georgia record book in than running back. Walker ranks head and shoulders above all other Bulldogs in what has become one of the most impressive running back record books in college football. With Zamir White and James Cook in the NFL, Milton and McIntosh will be trusted with continuing the UGA running back legacy. They probably are not catching Walker, but surpassing Tim Worley’s career mark of 27 touchdowns to be in the top 10 seems very doable, especially if 2022 is not their last year in Athens.

Receiving

Current Players:

Brock Bowers (56 receptions, 882 yards, 13 TD)

Ladd McConkey (31 receptions, 447 yards, 5 TD)

Adonai Mitchell (29 receptions, 426 yards, 4 TD)

Georgia Receiving Leaders:

Terrence Edwards (204 receptions, 3,093 yards, 30 TD)

Brice Hunter (184 receptions, 2,373 yards, 19 TD)

A.J. Green (166 receptions, 2,619 yards, 23 TD)

Fred Gibson (161 receptions, 2,884 yards, 20 TD)

Tavarres King (136 receptions, 2,602 yards, 21 TD)

Edwards set the bar extremely high at Georgia, but Brock Bowers just might reach it. The young tight end is on pace to break Edwards’ career receiving yards record (3,093) by his fourth year at Georgia, and is on pace to break his touchdown record by the end of his junior season. Freshmen McConkey and Mitchell have several years left to break into the top 10 in receiving touchdowns (16).

Total Tackles

Current Players:

Nolan Smith (95)

Christopher Smith (71)

Jalen Carter (51)

Georgia Tackling Leaders:

Ben Zambiasi (467)

Greg Bright (453)

Tommy Thurson (448)

John Brantley (415)

Nate Taylor (390)

Only two players in this top 15 played in the 21st century, and neither played under Kirby Smart. As offenses spread the ball more and Smart continues to recruit talented tacklers at every position, this top 10 will only get harder to reach.

Sacks

Current Players:

Nolan Smith (8.5)

Robert Beal Jr. (7.5)

Jalen Carter (3)

Georgia Sack Leaders:

David Pollack (36)

Richard Tardits (29)

Jarvis Jones (28)

Jimmy Payne (28)

Mitch Davis (27.5)

It is tough enough already to rush a quarterback before he gets rid of the ball, but to do it before three other first-round draft picks get there only adds more challenge. UGA does return its 2021 sack leader in Beal along with Nolan Smith as both edge rushers enter their senior season. With several members of 2021′s ‘Wolfpack’ defense gone, Beal and Smith may be able to rack up some numbers. Smith only needs six more sacks to join the top 15. Catching Pollack seems off the table, though.

Kicking

Current Player:

Jack Podlesny (214 points, 35 FG, 81.39%)

Georgia Kicking Leaders:

Rodrigo Blankenship (440 points, 87 FG, 82.47%)

Blair Walsh (412 points, 80 FG, 73.79%)

Billy Bennett (409 points, 76 FG, 79.10%)

Podlesny probably will not catch his predecessor, Blankenship, in points or total field goals in his senior season, but he could beat Blankenship’s field goal percentage, making him the statistically most accurate kicker in Georgia history.