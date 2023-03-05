Darnell Washington makes unreal one-hand catch to cap monster NFL combine performance
As a junior, Washington had 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers were held in check partially because Georgia also had star tight end Brock Bowers, who won the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end. There’s a belief Washington can do more at the next level.
Washington entered the NFL combine as a player that could potentially play himself into first-round consideration with a strong combine.
It’s clear the talented tight end did that and more with his workouts on Saturday.
“I feel like I’m the most unique tight end here; I’m not saying I’m the best,” Washington said on Friday. “I’m very humble. It’s just when you talk about size, I’m bigger, heavier than most of the tight ends. You’ll just have to see the 40.”
Georgia has had a tight end taken in each of the last four NFL draft and it’s clear Washington will be the fifth.
The only question left is how high will Washington go?
Darnell Washington NFL combine measurements
40-yard dash: 4.65 unofficial
Vertical jump: 31 inches
Broad jump: 10-foot-2
Height: 6-foot-6.5
Weight: 264
Hands: 11
