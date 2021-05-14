Georgia’s Davis Thompson wins SEC Golfer of the Year
It’s been a busy May for Georgia golfer Davis Thompson. The senior from Auburn, Ala., helped the United States win the Walker Cup, the college equivalent of the Ryder Cup.
He was also named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the nation’s top male golfer taking into account all collegiate, amateur, and professional competitions over the past year.
Now he can add SEC Golfer of the Year to his list of accomplishments this month, as Thompson won the award on Friday morning.
He becomes the seventh Georgia Bulldog to win the award and the first to do so since Lee McCoy won it in 2016.
Thompson also earned First Team All-SEC honors for his play this season, after he led the conference in scoring average by shooting a 69.75. He was joined by teammate Trent Phillps, who made First Team All-SEC for the third time in his career.
Thompson and Phillips will look to lead Georgia on another deep run in the NCAA tournament, which gets underway on Monday. The Bulldogs will be playing in the Tallahassee Regional and will need to finish in the top five to advance to the NCAA championships.
Georgia enters as the No. 2 seed for its respective regional, which will run from Monday to Wednesday.
