Georgia’s Davis Thompson wins SEC Golfer of the Year

It’s been a busy May for Georgia golfer Davis Thompson. The senior from Auburn, Ala., helped the United States win the Walker Cup, the college equivalent of the Ryder Cup.

He was also named a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, which goes to the nation’s top male golfer taking into account all collegiate, amateur, and professional competitions over the past year.

Now he can add SEC Golfer of the Year to his list of accomplishments this month, as Thompson won the award on Friday morning.