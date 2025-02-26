At a place like Georgia, it is far more important to retain talent, rather than go out and try and players via the transfer portal.

Prior to the 2024 season, Georgia had 21 scholarship players enter the transfer portal. This time around, the Bulldogs had only 12 players leave via the transfer portal.

The Bulldogs also had several players declare for the NFL draft, with 14 of them getting invited to this year’s NFL combine.

But one player who would’ve surely gained an invite elected to return to Georgia for another season was cornerback Daylen Everette.

ESPN’s Max Olsen singled out Everette as the most important player that Georgia retained entering next season.

“He finished the season with 58 tackles, five pass breakups and just two passing touchdowns allowed on 459 snaps in coverage, according to ESPN Research,” Olsen said of Everette. “Everette and defensive lineman Christen Miller bypassing the draft for one more season in Athens was big for the Bulldogs' defense going into 2025.”

Everette will be entering his third season as a starter for the Bulldogs in 2025, starting 28 games over the past two seasons. He was named the MVP of the 2024 SEC Championship Game, picking over Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers twice.

He’ll be looked to as a leader on the Georgia defense but also as a key figure in Georgia’s very talented cornerback room. Returning alongside Everette are Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson and DeMello Jones.

Those three will compete for a starting spot opposite Everette and have the chance to form one of the best cornerback duos in the country.

Georgia does have to replace a number of key pieces on the defensive side of the ball entering 2025. Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks are all expected to be first-round picks, while four other defenders were invited to this year’s combine. That doesn’t include veterans Chaz Chambliss and Dan Jackson, who made significant contributions for Georgia last season.

In addition to Everette, other Bulldogs who bypassed the NFL draft include Miller, wide receiver Dillon Bell, offensive linemen Earnest Greene and Micah Morris and tight end Oscar Delp.

Those players will be looked to as key leaders entering next season, as all have spent at least three years in the Georgia program.

In looking back at Georgia’s championship teams, having players come back for an extra season has been key. Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt did so prior to the 2021 season and won a national championship. Nolan Smith followed suit in 2022 and ended up repeating as a national champion.

Everette was a member of the 2022 championship team. He hopes to lead Georgia to another national championship in 2025.

If he’s able to do so, there’s a chance he could join Davis, Wyatt and Smith not just as NFL players but as first-round draft picks.