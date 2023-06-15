What social media has to say about road heavy 2024 Georgia football schedule

There has been a fair amount of complaining about Georgia’s 2023 schedule and how it lacks marquee matchups.

That will not be the case for Geogria in 2024 after the SEC revealed the conference slate for the Bulldogs. Georgia will make trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. The home games come against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. And there of course is the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Add in non-confernce games against Clemson and Georgia Tech and Georgia will be taking on a much more challenging schedule next season.