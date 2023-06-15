What social media has to say about road heavy 2024 Georgia football schedule
There has been a fair amount of complaining about Georgia’s 2023 schedule and how it lacks marquee matchups.
That will not be the case for Geogria in 2024 after the SEC revealed the conference slate for the Bulldogs. Georgia will make trips to Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss and Kentucky. The home games come against Tennessee, Auburn and Mississippi State. And there of course is the annual game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
Add in non-confernce games against Clemson and Georgia Tech and Georgia will be taking on a much more challenging schedule next season.
The Bulldogs should still have plenty of talent when the 2024 season rolls around, with Georgia signing the No. 3 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle and the No. 2 class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
There will also be a 12-team playoff that season, which will open the door for more SEC teams in the College Football Playoff. The league has had no porblem getting multiple teams into the College Football Playoff in the past and a 12-team playoff could open the door for four teams to get into the College Football Playoff.