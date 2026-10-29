ATHENS — There’s a case to be made that Gunner Stockton’s last game was his worst as the team’s starting quarterback.

He threw multiple interceptions for the first time in his career. Even more damaging, he had a fumble in the final minute of a 27-24 loss to Auburn that set up the Tigers game-winning field goal.

Stockton has had multiple weeks to stew on the performance. Yet his teammates have been impressed with how he’s conducted himself in practice.

“His response has been great,’” wide receiver Talyn Taylor said. “He’s been coming in, doing all the stuff he’s been doing. Being a leader, making sure himself, his teammates, all good. His spirit’s held high, so just seeing him coming in, coming back from that, it’s been good.”

What made the Auburn performance so shocking is that came after the Georgia quarterback was largely great in the team’s win against Alabama.

On the season, Stockton has still been one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. He’s completing 74% of his passes while averaging 9.9 yards per attempt, leading qualified SEC passers in both categories.

He’s also got 16 touchdown passes on the season to go along with 160 rushing yards.

“I think he’s done a good job just staying and being himself,” center Drew Bobo said. “Really, he’s a very consistent person. He’s the same guy. Every time he gets on the field, he’s going to give you 100% effort. He’s going to prepare the same way. I think he’s done a really good job of that. He, on Sunday and Monday, just rewatching the game, and kind of trying to get away from it after that, and move on, and learn how we can get better, and work on us throughout the week.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear during the team’s off week that Stockton did not have a concussion and was instead playing through a shoulder injury he suffered on the first play of the game. Unlike both of Florida’s quarterbacks, Stockton did not appear on the availability report for Saturday’s game.

Smart did point out that Stockton did have some turnover-worthy plays in the win against Alabama. He was intercepted once in that game and nearly picked a second-time.

From a team perspective, Smart would like to see Georgia do a better job of creating turnovers. The Bulldogs had none against Auburn.

Auburn turned Stockton’s three turnovers into only three points. But that proved to be the difference in the final score.

“I mean, regardless of the outcome of a matter, that doesn’t really matter,” Smart said. “The results are what people focus, but it’s the process that we try to focus on, which is what can we do better? How do we not turn the ball over? How do we stay away from dumb penalties? How do we tackle better? How do we get more turnovers, so that our turnovers are less glaring? Because if you get three and give three, you’re net zero, and you’re a lot better off. I’m a lot more interested in the improvement than I am just the results.”

Stockton will get a chance to get right this week against a Florida pass defense that has largely been poor this season. The Gators rank 121st in the country in passing defense and 88th in total defense.

Saturday’s game in Atlanta will be the fourth time Stockton has played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He’s 3-0 in his previous three appearances, though he’s yet to truly play great in any of those showing. He’s yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game in the stadium.

The Georgia-Florida game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.