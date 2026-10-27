ATHENS — For all the complexities with the game of football, it can sometimes be very simple.

In games where KJ Bolden has started this season, Georgia is 6-0. When he does not play, as was the case against Auburn, the Bulldogs are 0-1.

It’s not a surprise that Georgia takes a step back without one of the best defensive backs in the country.

“He actually cramped around halftime around the touchdown score right before the half, and then had an injury that came up toward the end around the sack, which he never had to go back in because we ended up keeping the ball during that time,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bolden during the off week.

As for any updates on Bolden for Saturday’s game against Florida, the best one will come on Wednesday during the availability report put out by the SEC. Bolden’s injury nor practice participation will be disclosed, but we’ll get a better idea as to what his status for Saturday’s game against No. 17 Florida will be.

If there is a positive to the situation with Bolden, Georgia has been practicing without him for the last two weeks. It has given Smart and the Georgia defensive staff a long time to look at other possible options for Saturday.

“We give those guys tons of reps and tons of development,” Smart said. “We give those guys a lot of opportunities. They were going to get those regardless last week because KJ wasn’t going to take a ton of volume. I get to see those guys independent of KJ.”

Ja’Marley Riddle got the start in place of the injured Bolden against Auburn. He played 75 of the 80 defensive snaps, with Zion Branch getting the other five.

Smart noted that Riddle was fatigued at the end of the Auburn game. He finished with six tackles and a pass deflection, but also failed to make a few key plays.

“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Smart said. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well.”

Riddle was viewed as a notable addition from the transfer portal this offseason, as he arrived from ECU.

But Riddle arrived with an injury that limited him this spring. The coaching staff compared it to the season-ending knee injury Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Hall suffered last season.

It took him time to integrate himself into the Georgia defense, something that hasn’t been the case for Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes.

“He’s improved with every week,” Smart said of Riddle He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things. He’s got good competition around him, including Dink, including Kyron [Jones}, including Zion, all those guys, Todd [Robinson]. They’ve all improved and continue to get better.”

Jones interestingly did not play against Auburn after beginning the season as a starter at the safety spot opposite Bolden.

When Smart was asked about Jones specifically on Monday, the Georgia coach did not elaborate on why the fourth-year defensive back didn’t play against Auburn.

If Bolden can play, expect Barnes and Rasean Dinkins to start in the secondary once again.

Riddle will be the favorite to start in the event Bolden can’t go.

Bolden isn’t the only defensive back Georgia hopes comes off the injury report this week, as Tyriq Green’s status is worth watching. He suffered an ankle injury against Western Kentucky.

He’s missed the last five games — six weeks — with said injury. While it may be too much of an ask to help possibly replace Bolden against a potent Florida offense, Green proved to be a valuable special teams player in his brief Georgia career.

The Bulldogs know they have a potential long season in front of them. In the event Georgia plays in the SEC championship game and doesn’t earn a top-four College Football Playoff seed, the Bulldogs potentially have 10 more games on their schedule if they were to make it to the national championship game.

To get there, Georgia is going to need Bolden on the field. That’s why rest and recovery were so critical for him and other Bulldogs last week.

“You’re trying to keep your team healthy and got less depth than we’ve ever had,” Smart said. “So certainly, we’re trying to develop our guys that will be playing if guys get injured, or that might be playing next year. We’re trying to maintain the conditioning level and the physicality to the rest of them.”

But Georgia could once again have to win a game without Bolden if he isn’t healthy.

In the event that’s the case, Georgia is going to have to play much better against a superior team than it did the last time Bolden was out.

“We’ve got some guys that need to get well and get healthy. Hopefully we’re able to do that some,” Smart said. “I always worry because, you spend so much time trying to get healthy, you better be ready to strike somebody in this game because it’s going to be physical.”