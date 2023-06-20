Florida’s hot recruiting run should help elevate Georgia-Florida rivalry

Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 recruiting class. That’s been the case for several weeks and will likely continue as the cycle develops. This should not classify as a new development as Georgia has often been one of the top programs in terms of recruiting since Kirby Smart walked in the door. Just behind Georgia though is the Florida Gators. Billy Napier has picked up a slew of commitments of late, with Florida landing nine commitments in the past eight days. The Gators sit at No. 2 in the On3 team rankings and No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings. It’s a good bit higher than where Florida has been in recent seasons. Napier’s first recruiting class came in at 14th per 247Sports team rankings. The last time Florida signed a top 5 class was back in 2013. Will Muschamp, Georgia’s now co-defensive coordinator, was the team’s head coach at that point.

Florida still has to finish strong when it comes to recruiting but this is undoubtedly a step in a positive direction for Napier. And unlike the 2023 recruiting cycle, Napier holds a commitment from 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators signed quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect, but he never ended up practicing for Florida and is now at Arizona State. Part of the allure in hiring Napier was that he would elevate Florida’s recruiting ceiling. He would have Florida battling, and more importantly winning against, Georgia and Alabama for top prospects. That wasn’t happening under previous coaches Dan Mullen and Jim McElwain. Napier seems now to be doing that on a small level. That is a much-needed win for Napier, who hasn’t had much to celebrate as he tries to rebuild the Gators.