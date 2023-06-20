Florida’s hot recruiting run should help elevate Georgia-Florida rivalry
Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 recruiting class. That’s been the case for several weeks and will likely continue as the cycle develops. This should not classify as a new development as Georgia has often been one of the top programs in terms of recruiting since Kirby Smart walked in the door.
Just behind Georgia though is the Florida Gators. Billy Napier has picked up a slew of commitments of late, with Florida landing nine commitments in the past eight days. The Gators sit at No. 2 in the On3 team rankings and No. 3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
It’s a good bit higher than where Florida has been in recent seasons. Napier’s first recruiting class came in at 14th per 247Sports team rankings. The last time Florida signed a top 5 class was back in 2013. Will Muschamp, Georgia’s now co-defensive coordinator, was the team’s head coach at that point.
Florida still has to finish strong when it comes to recruiting but this is undoubtedly a step in a positive direction for Napier. And unlike the 2023 recruiting cycle, Napier holds a commitment from 5-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators signed quarterback Jaden Rashada, a 4-star prospect, but he never ended up practicing for Florida and is now at Arizona State.
Part of the allure in hiring Napier was that he would elevate Florida’s recruiting ceiling. He would have Florida battling, and more importantly winning against, Georgia and Alabama for top prospects. That wasn’t happening under previous coaches Dan Mullen and Jim McElwain.
Napier seems now to be doing that on a small level. That is a much-needed win for Napier, who hasn’t had much to celebrate as he tries to rebuild the Gators.
Florida being down as it has been of late actually works against Georgia. Consider how Georgia’s 2023 schedule is seen from a national standpoint. If Florida were playing at the level it did under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer, no one would clown the Bulldogs for their soft schedule.
It’s likely not a coincidence that Florida has swooned as Kirby Smart has elevated Georgia. Smart is 5-2 against Florida, notching 20-point victories in each of the last two meetings between the rivals.
Smart summed up the importance of recruiting after Georgia stomped Florida in 2021. His answer helped illustrate why the two programs have been on different trajectories.
“If you don’t recruit, there’s no coach out there that can out-coach recruiting,” Smart said. “I don’t care who you are. The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players. Anybody will tell you that our defense is good because we have good players.”
Florida being as down as it has been cannot solely be attributed to Smart’s success. The Gators enter the 2023 season with a win total of 5.5. Georgia’s is 11.5. That’s a massive gap between the two annual foes.
Napier picking more recruiting wins should at least lessen that gap from widening. Florida making positive strides on the field this season should enable Florida to gain further recruiting momentum and sign its first elite recruiting class in over a decade.
But if Florida struggles once again in 2023, as it did in Napier’s first season in Gainesville, Fla., it might make things more difficult for Napier. And he may not be around long enough to reap the benefits of his 2024 recruiting class.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Kamari Lassiter will be much more than a leader for Georgia football secondary
- CFP selection protocol scrutiny: Nick Saban echoes point Kirby Smart made in 2018
- Georgia football lands 7 players on Phil Steele Preseason All-American Teams
- Georgia coach Kirby Smart reflects on father’s impact on his career path
- Carson Beck, Dylan Raiola and the importance of the No. 15 jersey for Georgia football moving forward
- Georgia D-Line counting on Jordan ‘Big Baby’ Hall to grow into role, make 5-star impact