National media weighs in on Georgia football performance at 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books after four days of workouts in Indianapolis.
Georgia was well represented at the event, with 12 players meeting with teams and 10 of them participating in workouts and drills. To no one’s surprise, a number of Bulldogs had standout performances in Indianapolis.
What we learned about Georgia football at the 2023 NFL Combine
Perhaps no player answered more questions than Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. His pre-draft process had left many wondering about his future, but a strong throwing session on Saturday demonstrated Bennett’s NFL arm talent. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stated that he has a fourth-round grade on Bennett after the weekend.
“I thought Bennett had an outstanding workout Saturday, both in the passing drills and in the athletic testing,” Kiper wrote. “Since he didn’t play in an all-star game after his season ended, this was the first time NFL teams have gotten to see him up close. He threw the ball very well. He ran a better-than-expected 4.67 40-yard dash.”
Bennett was far from the only Saturday standout, as Darnell Washington shined at the combine. He ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at 264 pounds while also turning in a 4.08 shuttle that was faster than most receivers.
Add in his ability as a blocker and his improving pass-catching abilities and it’s clear that Washington made himself some money in Indianapolis.
“Washington looked smooth going through the gauntlet drill. With his polish as a run-blocker and with steady improvement as a pass-catcher, it’s hard to see him making it out of the top 50,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid wrote. “Washington has a unique build and versatility, so he should be an instant contributor in the NFL.”
It wasn’t all good though for the Bulldogs in attendance. Some wanted more from Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo. He turned in the top 40-yard dash among Georgia players with a 4.36 but his other testing numbers were a bit underwhelming given Ringo’s reputation.
“I’m still a believer in the Georgia cornerback, and his speed (4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash) is legitimate,” The Athletic’s Diante Lee wrote. “His vertical jump (33 1/2 inches) and hip mobility aren’t where I need them to be, however, to consider him at the top of the corners class — especially with guys like Christian Gonzalez and Devon Witherspoon as his competition.”
Georgia players will get another chance to impress NFL scouts and evaluators at its upcoming pro day, which is currently scheduled for March 15.
