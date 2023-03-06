National media weighs in on Georgia football performance at 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is in the books after four days of workouts in Indianapolis. Georgia was well represented at the event, with 12 players meeting with teams and 10 of them participating in workouts and drills. To no one’s surprise, a number of Bulldogs had standout performances in Indianapolis. What we learned about Georgia football at the 2023 NFL Combine

Perhaps no player answered more questions than Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. His pre-draft process had left many wondering about his future, but a strong throwing session on Saturday demonstrated Bennett’s NFL arm talent. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. stated that he has a fourth-round grade on Bennett after the weekend. “I thought Bennett had an outstanding workout Saturday, both in the passing drills and in the athletic testing,” Kiper wrote. “Since he didn’t play in an all-star game after his season ended, this was the first time NFL teams have gotten to see him up close. He threw the ball very well. He ran a better-than-expected 4.67 40-yard dash.” Related: Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine