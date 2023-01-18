Georgia football world reacts to AD Mitchell transfer decision

ATHENS — AD Mitchell made some of the biggest plays of the season for Georgia in both of its championship runs. He caught the go-ahead touchdown in the 2022 National Championship Game win over Alabama and then did it again against Ohio State in this season’s Peach Bowl. “It’s the games that everyone is watching,” Mitchell said on his ability to make big plays before Georgia’s game against Ohio State. “It’s the games that mean the most.” Related: AD Mitchell enters transfer portal after two seasons with Georgia football

Now he will be looking to finish his career elsewhere. Mitchell entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, the final day to do so for this window. The Bulldogs now have seen 10 players from this past season enter the transfer portal. Mitchell was limited this season due to an ankle injury but he once again made big plays for Georgia down the stretch. He caught touchdowns in both of Georgia’s playoff wins. He finished the season with nine receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns. The news sent shockwaves not just through the Georgia football fan base but the college football world as a whole. Texas is the rumored favorite to land Mitchell, as the wide receiver is originally from Missouri City, Texas. Mitchell will have three years of eligibility wherever he next ends up as he signed as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.